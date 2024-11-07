Newcomers hope to see 'transformed' Portsmouth City Council

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People in Portsmouth want to make sure their city is in good hands. That's why many watched the races for Portsmouth mayor and city council closely.

News 3 spoke with Portsmouth residents Wednesday who said they're optimistic for the city's leadership after Tuesday's election.

"I know sometimes it can be hard, a lot of people have requests, a lot of different things going on, things to manage. So I just hope they try their best, try their hardest, help out everybody in the city, listen to everybody's takes," said Kyeir DeBose of Portsmouth.

Watch previous coverage: Incumbent Portsmouth mayor Shannon Glover projected to win reelection bid

Incumbent Portsmouth mayor Shannon Glover projected to win reelection bid

Many people want the city to be united because in years past Portsmouth has been criticized for unruly council meetings, high city manager turnover, and has faced pressure to find solutions to crime.

Market Street and General Store owner Tony Goodwin, who helped with Bill Dodson Jr.'s campaign, said he's seen the impact of past discord.

"When you have leaders that do that bickering back and forth it's going to spill over into the city," said Goodwin.

He's hopeful a new mix of leaders will move the city forward, especially for those who work downtown.

Watch previous coverage: Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor

Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor

"As a business owner we want to see Portsmouth thrive with new economic development," said Goodwin.

Shannon Glover claimed victory as mayor Tuesday night, nudging out current vice mayor Lisa Lucas Burke. This will be his second term.

He spoke to News 3 at his watch party saying he's learned some lessons in his first four years. This term he said he wants to be more engaged with his colleagues and he hopes everyone in the city becomes more engaged too.

"I know a few things better than when I came in and I think if we all can work together and set the vision and course for our city and do it in a unified manor there is nothing we will not be able to achieve," said Glover.

Watch related coverage: Updates for mayoral races in Hampton Roads

Updates for mayoral races in Hampton Roads

Lucas Burke gave up her council seat to run for mayor, so she'll be stepping down from the board in December.

Newcomers Kathryn "Kitty" Bryant, Yolanda Edmonds Thomas, and William "Bill" Dodson Jr. pulled ahead of incumbents De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker for seats on council.

After the watch parties ended, News 3 talked to the the newcomers about their focus. Common themes were finding solutions to crime and establishing a long-term vision for the city. Bryant, Edmonds Thomas, and Dodson said the key to making it all work will be collaboration.

"The whole goal of our campaign is to deliver collaborative leadership to the people of Portsmouth. That is what they deserve. That is what they have told us they want to happen in the city and we are ready to get started building relationships, establishing new precedents, establishing new expectations to move us forward," said Bryant.

Watch related coverage: Mike Duman has narrow lead in Suffolk mayoral race

Duman has narrow lead in Suffolk mayoral race

"I know the voters and people in Portsmouth believe in the same priorities as me including public education, public safety, economic growth, improved city services and infrastructure, and the ability to work with others to get things done. My focus is on working as a council to put the people and communities of Portsmouth first. They are the priority and I am confident in my ability to work with others as a team for the people," stated Edmonds Thomas.

"We made a lot of friends amongst each other in the campaign which is different than previous campaigns here. I anticipate a total transformation in city council. Total transformation," said Dodson.

The candidates said they're excited by the results but are still waiting on provisional votes to be counted.

They each thanked voters and their competitors.