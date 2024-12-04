Woman missing 16+ years, Norfolk Public Schools phone policy, Santa Flight returns: Sunrise Brief

The daughter of a Newport News woman who's been missing for 16 years wants answers. Jerhita Turner last saw her mother, Anne Turner, on June 23, 2008, when Anne left their home to walk to the bus stop a few blocks away so she could get to her job at Busch Gardens. Anne never showed up for work that day, and she never returned home that night.

News 3's Jessica Larche asked Jerhita, “It would not be like your mom to leave her family and not say anything?” She responded, “No. She loved her family. She had so much loyalty to her family. She would not have left her children, her parents, her sisters, her nieces and nephews.”

