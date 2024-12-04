Woman missing 16+ years, Norfolk Public Schools phone policy, Santa Flight returns: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Woman missing 16+ years, Norfolk Public Schools phone policy, Santa Flight returns
The daughter of a Newport News woman who's been missing for 16 years wants answers. Jerhita Turner last saw her mother, Anne Turner, on June 23, 2008, when Anne left their home to walk to the bus stop a few blocks away so she could get to her job at Busch Gardens. Anne never showed up for work that day, and she never returned home that night.
News 3's Jessica Larche asked Jerhita, “It would not be like your mom to leave her family and not say anything?” She responded, “No. She loved her family. She had so much loyalty to her family. She would not have left her children, her parents, her sisters, her nieces and nephews.”
Watch the video below for the full story.Daughter of Newport News woman missing 16 years wants answers
The Norfolk Public Schools system says it's adopting a no cell "from bell to bell" policy. The said the policy, which is based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, will be adopted in its schools beginning Jan. 1.
Final guidance from the VDOE was released in September in response to Youngkin's Executive Order 33. It calls for a "distraction free" environment for students to allow them to focus on learning and reduce what it called the "alarming mental health crisis and chronic health conditions" from cell phones and social media.Norfolk Public Schools to adopt no cell phones 'from bell to bell' policy
Santa Claus is coming to town and he's bringing a military escort! The Navy will host its 5th annual Santa Flight this Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to noon, The Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2 (HSC-2), also known as the Fleet Angels, will take the North Pole native on a tour across Hampton Roads.
Click on the story below for the Santa Flight schedule.
Military
Here's where you can see the Navy's 'Santa Flight' throughout Hampton Roads
This morning's weather: Sunny, breezy, chilly again
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says sunny, breezy, and chilly again today. Another freezing start for many locations this morning.
We will see mostly sunny skies again today with highs in the mid to upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel still be breezy with a SW wind picking up from 5 to 15 mph.
A step warmer but very windy tomorrow. A big area of low pressure will track to our north. Our rain chances will be slim, but it will get windy.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Newport News police searching for answers on social media
Murders of two teens in Newport News prompting police to search social media for answers. Nearly three months after a 15 and 17-year-old were shot and killed a week apart in the city, the cases have still not been solved.
A 17-year-old was shot in the area of Gloucester Drive and Arlington Avenue, the same area where a deadly triple shooting happened on Dec. 1.
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said those shootings are not believed to be related and added his officers are combing through social media posts to investigate the teens shot and killed in September.
“There has been a lot of progress. I will tell you, there’s a lot of information that goes through social media," Drew said. "A lot of search warrants are being completed to go through that process with technology and that takes a lot of time.”
News 3 went to the courthouse in Newport News Tuesday to look for search warrants, but only two, which News 3 has previously reported on, were on file.
The search warrants say the 17-year-old was hanging out with other kids after being dropped off by a school bus when a kid walked up, pulled a gun out of a hoodie, and shot in the direction of the teen.
The description is similar to the shooting death of the 15-year-old a week earlier. A search warrant says he was shot while walking to a school bus stop. As of Tuesday, police had not said if the shootings of the 15 and 17-year-olds are related.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.