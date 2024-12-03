Watch Now
Here's where you can see the Navy's 'Santa Flight' throughout Hampton Roads

Santa Claus favors MH-60S Knighthawk Helicopters over reindeers
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Santa Claus is coming to town and he's bringing a military escort! The Navy will host their 5th annual Santa Flight this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to noon, The Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2 (HSC-2), also known as the Fleet Angels, will take the North Pole native on a tour across Hampton Roads.

Claus says he aims to get a head start on his festive cheer and general merriment quota for this holiday season.

Below is the schedule for this year's Santa Flight:

  • Norfolk Naval Base (takeoff) 10:00 a.m.
  • Patrick Henry Mall 10:05 a.m.
  • Riverpointe Shopping Ctr 10:15 a.m.
  • Bolling Ave. 10:20 a.m.
  • Town Point Park 10:25 a.m.
  • Mount Trashmore 10:35 a.m.
  • Cox High School 10:45 a.m.
  • Lesner Bridge 10:55 a.m.
  • Fort Story Base Housing 11:05 a.m.
  • King Neptune Statue 11:15 a.m.
  • Princess Anne Woods 11:20 a.m.
  • Greenbrier Mall 11:30 a.m.
  • Columbia Park 11:40 a.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter (Suffolk) 11:50 a.m.
  • North Pole Bound 12:00 p.m.

This event gained popularity after starting as a safe way to celebrate the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it's become an annual tradition during the holiday season.

