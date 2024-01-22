Woman to serve 26 years for Christmas 2022 shooting death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman will serve 26 years in prison for the murdering of 33-year-old man on Christmas 2022.

Monday, Ramya Stewart was sentenced to 25 years for first degree murder and three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Portsmouth. Two years of the first degree murder charge were suspended with two years of supervised probation after her release, and a five year sentence for a shooting in commission of a felony was suspended with six months of probation upon release.

Stewart was found guilty of all three charges on Nov. 9, 2023, after attorneys presented evidence that Johnnie Freeman went to a holiday party at Stewart's house, became involved in an incident with Stewart and her relative and was shot by Stewart outside the home while standing next to his girlfriend, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Stewart shot Freeman in the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.