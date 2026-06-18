Years of prep: How security teams are securing Sail250

NORFOLK, Va. — As Hampton Roads prepares to host Sail250 this summer, thousands of visitors are expected to line the waterfront for a week of tall ships, fireworks, and air shows.

Behind the scenes, law enforcement agencies have spent years preparing for the massive event.

The sights and sounds of Sail250 are expected to draw historic crowds to the region. But while visitors focus on the celebration, security teams have been planning the logistics for more than a year.

"What people don't understand is there are years of efforts that go into it," said Matthew Ellis of the FBI Mission Support team. "Specifically for Sail 250, the FBI, along with the Sail 250 planning committee, federal, state, and local partners have been at this for greater than a year."

In a region surrounded by water, securing the event comes with unique geographic challenges. Between 30 and 60 large tall ships will be anchored throughout Hampton Roads during the week. This requires tight coordination across land, water, and air.

"You're going to have 30 to 60 large ships out of anchorage during the week, and you have to provide security for our guests," Ellis said. "That includes both physical security but also technical security."

The FBI, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, local police departments, and marine units have spent months building joint response plans and monitoring potential threats. One area of particular concern for law enforcement is unauthorized drone activity. A temporary flight restriction (TFR) will be enforced around the event space. Officials warned that illegal drone flights will face severe consequences.

"We will be detecting any drone that is launched or operated within the flight restriction zone," Ellis said. "That action can be anywhere from an educational interaction all the way up to a $100,000 fine, an arrest, and that drone will be confiscated or seized."

For families planning to attend the festivities, officials have one central message: stay alert.

"Be vigilant," Ellis said. "If you see something, say something."

Uniformed officers, plainclothes agents, bomb technicians, and specialized tactical response teams will be stationed throughout the event venues. Officials emphasized that their primary goal is keeping the venue secure so the public can safely enjoy what many consider a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

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