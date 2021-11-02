Youngkin makes final pitch to voters in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Election Day is less than 12 hours away, and voters across Virginia will head to the polls to choose a new governor. Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin campaigned Monday night in Virginia Beach to rally voters before the big day.

Youngkin rounded up his supporters, trying to swing undecided voters with just one day left until Election Day.

"Tomorrow, we get to make a statement - a statement that says we are rejecting the left, liberal, progressive agenda," Youngkin said.

Youngkin gained support from three former Virginia governors: Jim Gilmore, Bob McDonnell and George Allen. Youngkin spoke to parents on critical race theory, which has been at the forefront of his campaign.

"On day one, I will ban critical race theory and make sure our schools are teaching kids everything they need to know. We will teach all history - the good and the bad. We won’t teach our children to view everything through a lens of race. It's not right," Youngkin said to a large crowd of supporters during his Get Out the Vote rally.

One parent and Youngkin supporter says he doesn’t believe kids should be learning critical race theory.

"We should not be doing that in our schools. We should be teaching the history, but we should not be critical race theory to anybody - any color, any race," said Richard Knowalewitch, a Virginia Beach resident.

Former President Donald Trump put out a statement Monday casting doubt on the Virginia electoral system.

When asked by News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton if he would accept the results regardless of what they are, here’s what Youngkin told News 3:

"I have faith in the Virginia electoral system. I’ve said this from the beginning of the campaign, and I will, of course, accept the results. Tomorrow, we expect to win. We expect to win by a fair amount," Youngkin said.

