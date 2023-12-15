Shelves are filling up for charity giving holiday gifts to kids in shelters

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For more than eight years, Colleen Carmichael and her merry band of helpers at One hour Heating and Cooling have been collecting toys at Christmastime.

They’re delivering them to the For Kids Warehouse in Chesapeake so they can be distributed to kids living in shelters or to families who are struggling financially.

“Being able to give that, not just to the kids, but to the parents to be able to really celebrate and not be stressed about was I able to give enough was I able to do enough but to really be able to celebrate and love their kids," said Colleen Carmichael of One Hour Heating and Cooling.

And while the toys haven’t been counted yet, For Kids’ goal this year was 4,000 toys. The warehouse is transformed into a makeshift toy store for parents who are signed up to come in and shop for their littles.

”Being able to see our families come in to shop to give them the experience is just wonderful," said Verneika Griffin of For Kids.

I also met a bright group of young philanthropists dropping off a bus load of merry makers they’d collected at their school.

“We came from Norfolk Collegiate Lower school, and we came to drop off some toys for the For Kids," said Layla Renard.

“What do you think it's going to be like for these kids to open up these toys on Christmas day? They’re going to be really happy and going to be loving life," said Molly Mottinger.

And for these student leaders, ‘loving life’ means giving back.

“I wanted to be a part of this amazing community at For Kids and to help people and make them have a good day on Christmas," said Robert Webb.

“Why do you participate? Because I like making people happy," said Addison Edwards.

And that’s what the spirit of the holidays is all about.

