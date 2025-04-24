757 set to once again be well-represented in NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WI (WTKR)- It seems like year-in and year-out, a handful of football standouts with ties to Hampton Roads hear their names called at the NFL Draft. 2025 will be no different.

Talent from the 757 has shined all season all across the country and football fans in the area should see some familiar faces become NFL players as soon as Thursday's first round. Below is a look at some local standouts who could find themselves selected in the NFL Draft:

Mike Green (Lafayette, Marshall)- After kicking off his college career at UVA, Green took his talents to Marshall where he became one of the top edge rushers in the country. Green's 17 total sacks led the country in 2024, as did his 22.5 tackles for loss, with his 1.31 sacks per game ranking third in the nation. The former Ram was a 2024 Walter Camp First Team All-American and earned Sun Belt Player of the Year. He tallied 11 tackles in three separate games last season. Both ESPN and CBS Sports project the Lafayette product will go No. 15 overall to the Falcons and NFL.com has him as a projected first round pick.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Indian River, Virginia Tech)- Powell-Ryland is another edge with pro potential. His 1.33 sacks per game ranked second nationally in 2024 as he finished the season with 16 total sacks. The Hokie senior tallied 19 tackles for loss, good enough for third in the country. He was an Associated Press Third Team All-American and pulled in First Team All-ACC honors. Powell-Ryland began his college career at Florida and is a projected fifth to sixth round pick, according to NFL.com, which would put his draft day Saturday.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Maury, Auburn)- The former Commodore's lone season at Auburn proved fruitful. Lambert-Smith led the Tigers with 50 receptions and 981 receiving yards and was Second Team All-SEC. The wideout pulled in eight touchdown catches and was ninth in the country with 19.6 yards per reception. Twice during the season, he pulled in multiple touchdown catches in a single game. Football success runs in the family for Lambert-Smith, as his uncle, Kam Chancellor, was a four-year star at Virginia Tech and went on to be a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks. NFL.com projects the wide receiver will go in the fifth or sixth round.

Da'Quan Felton (Churchland, Virginia Tech)- Felton spent his last two seasons with the Hokies after kicking off his college career with two years at Norfolk State. The wide receiver's best season came in 2023 when he pulled in 38 receptions for 667 yards to lead the team, adding eight touchdowns. 2022 saw him leave his mark with the green and gold, leading the Spartans with 39 catches, 573 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, good enough for Second Team All-MEAC honors. Felton is a projected sixth or seventh round pick, according to NFL.com.

Charles Grant (Churchland, William & Mary)- A star offensive lineman, Grant was an FCS First Team All-American in 2024. He only allowed one sack this past season and just two combined sacks in his final three years of college football. The former Trucker was a three-time First Team All-CAA honoree. Grant is a projected third round pick, per NFL.com, meaning he should hear his name called during day two on Friday.

LaMareon James (Indian River, TCU)- After three years at Old Dominion, James made the jump to a power conference in 2024. During his lone season in the Big 12, the cornerback tied for the conference lead in passes defended (pass break-ups and interceptions) with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Both tallied 15 passes defended on the season, which were also good enough for 10th in the nation. During his college career with both the Monarchs and Horned Frogs, James showed his versatility, making big special teams plays throughout his four years. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2021 and had a field goal block this past season.

Kenny Gallop Jr. (Churchland, Howard)- Gallop would make history if he's selected in the NFL Draft. A Howard player has not been taken in the event since 2006 (that was another Hampton Roads product in Denbigh's Antoine Bethea) and the former Churchland star has his eyes on breaking that drought. The defensive back was 2023 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after coming up with three interceptions and tallying 65 tackles. 2024 saw Gallop pick up 72 total tackles and a career-best 2.5 sacks.

Ashton Jeanty (Great Bridge Middle School, Boise State)- Jeanty attended Great Bridge Middle School through the middle of his seventh grade year before moving as part of a military family. This past season, the running back was Heisman Trophy runner-up after eclipsing the 2,600 rushing yard mark. Expect Jeanty to be selected early. Both ESPN and CBS Sports think he'll be the fifth pick in Thursday's first round.

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at 8:00 PM with the first round. Rounds two and three will take place Friday with the draft wrapping up on Saturday with rounds four through seven.