All-Tidewater Classic will once again shine light on high school baseball's best

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Baseball in Hampton Roads helped give Michael Cuddyer opportunities. Now he's looking to do the same for the next generation.

Cuddyer is in his third year spearheading the All-Tidewater Classic, a high school baseball all-star game that will pit the All-Tidewater players up against each other.

"My career has given me a platform to have games like this and to be able to make impacts in people's lives and communities lives," the former Major League Baseball All-Star said. "It's good to be able to see that this game is now having that same impact."

This year's contest will take place Monday, June 9, at Hampton's War Memorial Stadium. Cuddyer points out that the players will get a chance to be celebrities for a day with the spotlight shined on them. Young fans will be in attendance and asking for autographs and they'll have an opportunity to take part in a unique experience.

"There's only one team that can win a state tournament in each class," he pointed out. "Sometimes you put all this work in to try and win a state championship or try to win a regional championship and you fall just short. Those players still need to realize that that work that they're putting in is still being seen and being rewarded."

The 2025 edition of the All-Tidewater Classic has a charity component attached to it. Four $2,000 donations will be made to Hampton Roads area non-profits, including the Eliza Hope Foundation, Ground Zero, Ocean View Challenger League and Union Mission.

Cuddyer and organizers hope to see plenty of young fans in the seats as well. Any youth baseball player who wears their team jersey will be admitted to the game for free.

First pitch for Monday's All-Tidewater Classic is set for 7:00 PM.