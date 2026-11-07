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Beach District teams close out regular season, many gearing up for playoffs

Cox and Kellam rolled to wins, while Landstown overcame a late deficit to nip Bayside. Salem tuned up for the postseason with a dominant win over Kempsville, while Ocean Lakes capped off its campaign with a victory against Tallwood. Nansemond-Suffolk closed out its regular season in Charlottesville against a tough St. Anne's-Belfield squad. We're also highlighting Thursday's battle for the Bay Rivers title and Indian River's first perfect regular season since 2018.
Beach District closes out regular season
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VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Rain didn't stop 10 Beach District teams from taking the field to cap off the regular season Friday night. Some jostled for playoff position, while others tuned up with their spots already locked up.

Frank Cox rolled to a 48-8 win over neighborhood rival First Colonial. AJ Hudson opened the game with a kickoff return touchdown and Tyre Jefferies recorded three rushing scores to help fuel the Falcons victory. Cox ended its regular season 9-1 and will enter the Region 5A playoffs on a seven-game winning streak.

Floyd Kellam used a big first half to pull away from Princess Anne and win, 49-14. After taking a 14-0 lead in the opening frame, the Knights were strong on both sides of the ball in the second quarter to head into halftime on top, 35-0. Kellam improved to 7-3 and enters the postseason with some momentum.

With both teams battling for position in their respective regions, Landstown nipped Bayside, 22-21. Both squads end the regular season with 6-4 records and will hit the road next week for the first round of the playoffs.

Friday's scores:

Landtown 22, Bayside 21
Frank Cox 48, First Colonial 8
Floyd Kellam 49, Princess Anne 14
Salem 42, Kempsville 0
Ocean Lakes 25, Tallwood 8
Bruton 40, York 14
St. Anne's-Belfield 45, Nansemond-Suffolk 8
Atlantic Shores 52, Isle of Wight Academy 9

Saturday's schedule:

Norview @ Lake Taylor- 1:00
Manor @ Churchland- 1:00
Hampton vs. Bethel @ Hampton University- 2:00
Norfolk Academy @ Catholic- 2:00

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