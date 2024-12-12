Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Episode 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With the bulk of non-conference play winding down, Old Dominion hopes it will heat up heading into the Sun Belt portion of the slate.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're getting you ready for Sunday's showdown with Northeastern at Chartway Arena. ODU will close out its three-game homestand with the Huskies before hitting the road for its conference opener at Louisiana-Monroe. After their match-up with the Warhawks, the silver and blue return for another stretch of three consecutive home games.

It's final exam week at Old Dominion, meaning the Monarchs are focused on their studies as well as their games. Robert Davis Jr., Jalen Johnson and Cal Swanton-Rodger join us to give their thoughts on balancing athletics with academics.

Trey Freeman was recently inducted into the Old Dominion Athletic Hall of Fame. He's back on the court now, but in a different capacity. The former Monarch guard is now the head coach at Kempsville High School. Zach Staton caught up with Freeman about the new chapter he's exploring.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.

ODU and Northeastern tip off Sunday at 1:00 PM at Chartway Arena. The Monarch women's showdown with East Carolina in the Anne Donovan Classic will follow at 3:30 PM.