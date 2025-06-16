Green Run standout Kamren Johnson to join Virginia Tech in 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — The Green Run to Virginia Tech pipeline is stronger than ever. Three-star EDGE Kamren Johnson announced his commitment to the Hokies on June 13th via his social media.

He'll join former teammates Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Knahlij Harrell, Zeke Chinwike and Jayden Anderson in Blacksburg. He chose Virginia Tech over ACC rivals Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Johnson highlighted a powerful 2024 season for Green Run. The Stallions had their fourth-straight undefeated regular season. The team gave up the least amount of points in their region for the third-straight year, with an outstanding 42 points allowed. That also marked the least points allowed in a full season in Region 5-A since 2019.

His towering frame provides him with traits every Power Four school longs for. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Johnson was a headache for offenses across the 757. His pass-rush tools are expansive. The agility flashes while in pursuit. He's quick off the line of scrimmage and was the hardest runner on the field when he got in stride.

The senior was also an active force stopping the run. His patience was key whilst countering the run. It didn't take much for teams to stop running his way, but his speed made him hard to avoid.

What's possibly his most valuable trait is his drive. Johnson plays at 100% until the whistle is blown. He was a down-to-down force for the Stallions in 2024 and looks to continue that trend before hitching his saddle to Blacksburg.

Johnson will be joining a new culture in Blacksburg. Newly minted defensive coordinator Sam Seifkes will look to pressure the quarterback with any means necesary. The Hokies haven't dawned the name "Sacksburg" for no reason. This program has long emphasized pressuring the quarterback at a high rate.

Johnson looks to be among the next generation of Hokie sack artists in 2026.