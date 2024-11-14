Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: November 13

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The 2024-2025 basketball season is underway and three games into Mike Jones's first campaign, Old Dominion has experienced some ups and downs.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're diving into Tuesday's defeat at Radford, when a slow start sank the silver and blue. The Highlanders jumped out to a 26-4 lead to put Old Dominion in an early hole. The Monarchs would trim the deficit to six in the second half, but could not complete the comeback to fall to 0-3.

Devin Ceaser has been an early bright spot for ODU, posting double figures in each of the first three contests. Ceaser dropped a season-high 23 points in Tuesday's loss at Radford, adding that to his 13 point and 12 point showings against Buffalo and Arizona, respectively.

We're on-campus chatting with R.J. Blakney, who is back for his second season in the silver and blue. He's telling us what he's worked on during the off-season, his favorite eating spots and his postgame habits.

Of course, the 0-3 start is not what fans had hoped for, but there are still plenty of games to go. Aaron Zielinski of the Monarchists gives us the pulse of the fans three games into the schedule.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.