Chesapeake native Grant Holloway hurdles his way to Olympic gold

Paris Olympics Athletics
PARIS — Chesapeake native Grant Holloway is an Olympic gold medalist.

The Grassfield product sped down the track Thursday afternoon in his signature 110-meter high hurdle event in Paris, crossing the finish line first.

His time was just under 13 seconds—about a tenth of a second ahead of silver medalist Daniel Roberts, who also competed for the U.S.

Holloway, who won silver in the 2020 Olympics, has won every race he's entered this season.

