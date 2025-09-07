Commanders defense stifles Giants in 21-6 Washington opening victory

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — When Washington lost in the NFC title game in January, the Commanders were so overmatched against Philadelphia's tush push that officials threatened to award an automatic touchdown if they didn't stop jumping offside.

In this season's opener, it was a different story near the goal line.

The Commanders held New York to three points total on two trips inside the 5-yard line, and Deebo Samuel scored in his Washington debut, a 21-6 win over the Giants on Sunday. Jayden Daniels threw for 233 yards and a touchdown.

“You heard me talk about identity, the tackling," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. “We didn't create the takeaways today, but man, seeing some plays down inside the 10-yard line, in the red zone, the guys have worked hard at that.”

Last seen allowing 55 points to the Eagles in that playoff loss, Washington's defense had a much better time of it against the Giants. New York managed only 231 yards of offense and was particularly ineffective running the ball, gaining 74 yards — 44 of which came from quarterback Russell Wilson — on 23 attempts.

With the Commanders up 7-0, Wilson fumbled on third down near the goal line, but he was able to recover at the Washington 2. A fourth-down stop was negated by a defensive penalty, setting the Giants up with first-and-goal from the 1.

New York's next three plays: an incomplete pass in the direction of an eligible lineman, a run for a loss of 1, then another incompletion. The Giants finally gave in and kicked a field goal.

Down 21-6 late in the fourth quarter, New York had first-and-goal from the 3, but Wilson threw four straight incompletions.

“Obviously, six points it’s tough to win a game,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “We left 11 points out there in the red zone.”

The Commanders never let Wilson look all that comfortable in his first start with New York. The Giants, who went 3-14 last season, did show enough on defense to suggest some improvement is possible. Washington didn't score a point in the second half until Samuel's 19-yard touchdown run made it 21-6 with 7:09 to play.

Washington faced second-and-17 on that drive, but Daniels bounced off a tackle for a 12-yard run, then threw to Samuel for 19 to put the Commanders in field goal range. Moments later Samuel, acquired in a trade from San Francisco in the offseason, took a handoff and swept to the left, shed a tackler and reached the end zone.

The crowd began chanting “Deebo! Deebo!” — they'd also been chanting “Terry! Terry!” earlier in the game for Terry McLaurin, who finally reached a deal after a lengthy contract dispute and contributed a couple catches in the opener.

The Commanders left running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. inactive for this game, a sign he'd fallen behind rookie seventh-round pick Bill Croskey-Merritt. Croskey-Merritt had 82 yards on a team-high 10 carries, including a 6-yard scoring run in the second quarter that made it 14-3.

“This whole day was amazing, just being able to be on the field with my teammates,” Croskey-Merritt said. “I waited a long time for this. I just want to give these guys thanks for just pushing me and believing in me.”

The Giants' pass rush was plenty feared entering the season, and New York did produce three first-half sacks. The pressure on Daniels also forced an intentional grounding penalty that caused the final few seconds to run out in the first half when Washington appeared assured of at least a field goal.

Abdul Carter, the Penn State star New York took with the third pick in this year's draft, had a half-sack in his debut. He also blocked a punt in the third quarter, although the ball still made it well into New York territory and the Giants immediately went three-and-out and punted back.

Daniels threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz to open the scoring.

Wilson went 17 of 37 for 168 yards.

Starting with a thud

New York has lost its last three openers by a combined 89-12. This was actually the closest of the three. The Giants lost 28-6 to Minnesota last year and 40-0 to Dallas in 2023.

Low risk

After going an incredible 20 for 23 on fourth down last season, the Commanders didn't go for it at all Sunday. If they avoided turnovers and wild swings in field position, it was clear New York would struggled to score.

Injuries

Giants LB Micah McFadden (leg) was carted off on New York's second defensive series. ... New York WR Malik Nabers, who had five catches for 71 yards, wouldn't comment on whether his back was 100%.

Up next

The Giants are at Dallas next Sunday. Washington is at Green Bay on Thursday night.