Commanders' future on display as Daniels takes first for first practice

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- When he was a kid, Jayden Daniels hung a sign in his bedroom saying that he would play in the NFL one day. Friday he turned that into a reality.

"Just that nine-year old kid in me just realizing that his dreams came true," the rookie quarterback said of taking the field. "Now I'm here, but I've still got a long way to go."

Daniels and the rest of the Commanders' newcomers hit the bubble in Ashburn for the first day of the team's rookie mini-camp. It's the latest in a whirlwind of a few months for the number two overall draft pick. After traveling and auditions, it was finally time for him to get to work playing the game.

"Playing football again," he smiled. "Being part of the team, new teammates, new everything and just going back and being able to play the game that I love."

Watch the full interview with Jayden Daniels:

Full interview with Jayden Daniels

It's not taking the new signal caller long to make a good first impression. He's one of 35 new players working out during the three-day camp and is already catching the eyes of his new teammates.

"He's a super-talented kid, great dude and one person I really like just to be around and hopefully grow with," tight end Ben Sinnott said of Daniels.

"I don't know who I'd compare [him to], but I know that he's one heck of a quarterback and he's a lot of fun to play with from a personality standpoint," added wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. "I've had a blast in just 24 hours being in DC with him."

Daniels has set his sights on learning. He's been diving into the playbook since day one, reportedly working on different plays in the isle of his plane during his flight home following his introductory press conference. Now he's putting his work to use while soaking in the knowledge of his coaches, such as offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback coach Tavita Pritchard.

"Having those guys around, obviously that have coached at the highest level, played, too," Daniels said. "Different set of eyes, man, so I'm trying to be a sponge and learn as much as possible."

The new Commander is also learning the pulse of burgundy and gold nation. He knows it's a fanbase that is starving for a winner and even though he's focused on the task right in front of him, Daniels seems optimistic about what's to come.

"The DMV, this fanbase, everybody, they want to see wins," he acknowledged. "They want to see excitement, they want to see joy, so hopefully we can go out there, we can do it as a Commanders' franchise."

Daniels and his fellow rookies will be back out on the field Saturday afternoon for the second day of rookie mini-camp. That wraps up Sunday before the start of OTA's next week.