Commanders' McLaurin to miss Sunday's game against Seahawks

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Terry McLaurin re-injured his quadriceps muscle and will sit out the Washington Commanders' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

It will be the fifth time in the past six weeks that McLaurin has been sidelined.

“Bummed for him, for us,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said before practice on Wednesday.

A year after reaching the NFC title game, Washington is 3-5 and has lost three consecutive games heading into its prime-time matchup against Seattle (5-2).

McLaurin initially hurt his leg on a 56-yard catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, then missed each of the next four games. He finally returned to action Monday night in a 28-7 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, getting three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown before leaving early because of the injury.

The TD, his first of the season, came on a toe-tap grab in the end zone; another reception was via a head-first dive along the sideline.

All three catches came on throws by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who started because of Jayden Daniels' bad right hamstring. That was the third game Daniels had missed this season; the others were because of an injured left knee.

Quinn said Wednesday that he expected Daniels to practice all week.