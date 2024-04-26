Commanders select LSU quarterback Daniels with No. 2 pick

DETROIT, MI (WTKR)- The long-awaited answer as to who the Commanders will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft is finally here.

Washington selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels Thursday night, the first major pick under new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Daniels will come in as the organization's expected franchise quarterback.

The Tiger signal caller is coming off a Heisman-winning 2023 campaign. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He added another 1,134 yards on the ground and an another 10 scores.

In addition to the Heisman Trophy, the QB added quite a few honors to his resume in 2023. He won the Davey O'Brien, Walter Camp and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards.

The Commander and their fans hope Daniels is the answer long-term at the most important position on the field. Washington has seen 12 different players start at quarterback since the start of the 2018 season.

USC's Caleb Williams was selected by the Bears with the No. 1 overall pick.

Washington has five of its nine draft picks during Friday's rounds two and three.