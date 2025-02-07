Daniels claims AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WTKR)- Jayden Daniels and the Commanders would rather be preparing to take the field in Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, but the season still ended up pretty well for the rookie quarterback.

Daniels was named AP Offensive Player of the Year Thursday night during the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans. He becomes the fifth Washington player to win the award and the first since Robert Griffin III in 2012.

He received 49 of a possible 50 first place votes.

The number two overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels helped engineer a remarkable turnaround for the Commanders. After a 4-13 campaign, Washington finished 12-5 and won two playoff games on the way to an NFC Championship game appearance. He became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for more than 3,500 yards and rush for more than 800 yards. His 891 rushing yards are the most ever by a rookie quarterback.

Daniels also tied Ben Roethlisberger with 14 wins during his rookie season, including playoff victories. His 70.5 completion percentage marked the best in NFL history by a qualified rookie.

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year was not the only honor Daniels took home Thursday night. His Hail Mary game-winning touchdown against the Bears was named the NFL's Moment of the Year.