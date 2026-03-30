Davis Brothers postpone '757 Knockout Night' fights at Chartway Arena

NORFOLK, Va. — DB3 Enterprises, the boxing promotional group from the Davis Brothers — Norfolk natives Keyshawn, Kelvin, and Keon — has postponed its 757 Knockout Night scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Chartway Arena due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The boxing event was set to return brothers Kelvin and Keon to the ring in their hometown, with Kelvin as the headliner; Keyshawn was not planning to fight following a victory in his junior welterweight debut at Madison Square Garden in January.

Davis Brothers announce boxing return to Norfolk with April fight at Chartway Arena

"This decision was not made lightly," DB3 said in a statement posted to social media Saturday. "Our goal has always been to deliver a first-class, high-energy experience worthy of the 757, and we believe rescheduling will allow us to bring this event back at an even higher level."

The post goes on to say tickets will be refunded and a new date will be announced soon.

"This is not a cancellation — it's a reset," according to the post.

The match would have marked the first fights in Norfolk for Kelvin and Keon since the June 2025 match at Scope Arena where the event was overshadowed by an alleged post-fight altercation in the locker room between Keyshawn and Keon and Nahir Albright after Albright defeated Kelvin in their bout.

Keyshawn later said that what had been reported in the locker room incident was not true. "Everything just got blown out of proportion."

Keon told News 3 in February his focus for the event is a packed house and an unforgettable night.

WTKR will let you know on air and online as soon as we hear about the new date.

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