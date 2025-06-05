DB3 takes ring ahead of Saturday's bouts

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Fight week has arrived for DB3. The Davis brothers are back in Norfolk and hope to treat their hometown crowd to three more victories Saturday night.

Wednesday saw Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis back in the ring ahead of their respective fights at Scope. They were among the fighters on the card who went through a media workout at Coronado School in Norfolk. The three brothers, along with Troy Isley, all took the ring together, rather than have separate sessions in the ring.

"It's a dream come true," said Keyshawn Davis. "DB3 is literally living the dream. We're not taking none of this for granted. We just appreciate the city for just supporting all our events."

"This is amazing," added Kelvin. "We had a media workout day last time we were home and this time it's way bigger. We've got way more media outlets, we've got more kids, just a bigger turnout, so just to see that everybody's supporting us is great."

"It means a lot that the city's shown us love," Keon noted. "We always give the love back. We do community days and stuff like that, but it feels great that a lot of people always show out for us."

Fight week continues Thursday with the final press conference at 2:00 PM.

The Davis brothers will take the ring at Scope for the second time Saturday night, after treating the home crowd to three victories in November. Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KO) will defend his WBO Lightweight World Championship against Edwin De Los Santos, taking the ring around 11:00 PM. Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KO) will take on Nahir Albright, with that bout taking place at approximately 9:00 PM. Keon Davis (3-0, 1 KO) faces Michael Velez-Garcia at about 6:50 PM.