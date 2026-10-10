Dolphins claim Kaytron Allen off waivers, giving Norfolk native new NFL home

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Kaytron Allen wasn't without an NFL home for very long.

One day after the Commanders announced the Norfolk native's release, the Miami Dolphins claimed him off waivers.

Miami is trying to strengthen its running back depth after starter De'Von Achane was lost for the year with a torn ACL.

Roster Move | We have claimed RB Kaytron Allen off waivers from Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPFlR9bqDR — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 9, 2026

Allen was Washington's sixth-round draft pick this past April and made the 53-man roster out of training camp. He played sparingly in the regular season, rushing for 41 yards on 12 carries over the course of the first four games. The former Norview star had his most productive showing in the preseason opener against the Dolphins, rushing for 85 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.

The former Norview star also appeared on special teams for the burgundy and gold. Washington announced his release Thursday afternoon.

The Commanders are 1-3 and host the Giants this Sunday. The Dolphins are 0-4 and host the Bengals.

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