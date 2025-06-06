Fireworks, star power headlines DB3 pre-fight press conference

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- If Thursday is any indication, Saturday's fighters can't wait to get into the ring and throw some punches.

Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis spoke publicly for the final time before Saturday's bouts during Thursday's pre-fight press conference at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott. Keyshawn's opponent, Edwin De Los Santos was also on hand. Nahir Albright, who will face off with Kelvin Davis, as well as the fighters in the co-feature, Abdullah Mason and Jeremia Nakathila, were in attendance as well.

Troy Isley rounded out the group of boxers on the microphone Thursday. He'll take on Etoundi Michel William Saturday night.

Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick sat in the front row during the festivities, supporting DB3. The trio of fighters was on the sideline of Vick's first spring game as Spartans' head coach in April.

Kelvin Davis and Albright jawed back and forth during their portion of the press conference, but the biggest fireworks came during Keyshawn's faceoff with De Los Santos. The challenger touched the championship belt that was draped over Davis's shoulder, sparking a shove from the world title holder.

Keyshawn Davis claimed the WBO Lightweight World Championship back in February with a knockout of Denys Berinchyk. He's 13-0 with nine knockouts on his professional ledger. De Los Santos is 16-2 with 14 knockouts. The main event is scheduled to get underway around 11:00 PM Saturday night.

Kelvin Davis enters with a 15-0 record, eight of those victories by knockout. He'll be facing Albright, who is 16-2 with seven knockouts, at approximately 9:00 PM.

Keon Davis is 3-0 with two knockouts. The youngest Davis brother will be taking on an undefeated fighter for the first time in his young professional career when he battles Michael Velez-Garcia, who is also 3-0 with two knockouts. Keon will be the first of the brothers to climb in the ring at approximately 6:50 PM. First bell is set for 5:10 PM.

All three Davis brothers picked up victories at Scope back on November 8.