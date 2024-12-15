Fourth quarter comeback, defensive stand fuel Oscar Smith to Class 6 state title

HARRISONBURG, VA (WTKR)- James Madison held the momentum after taking the lead in the fourth quarter. Then Oscar Smith took it back.

The Tigers scored 14 points in the final two minutes of the game to take the lead and stood tall on a Warhawk two-point conversion try, claiming the Class 6 state championship with a 21-20 thrilling victory. Oscar Smith finishes the 2024 campaign 15-0.

"We're accustomed to scoring a lot of points," head coach Chris Scott noted. "I'll take all the points we got in the last minute or two and another great defensive stand, which is appropriate to win the season."

"I've been waiting on this moment all my life," added senior running back Brandon Nesbit. "I've been dreaming of this moment, so it's just an indescribable feeling."

Oscar Smith struck first in the first. After Jalen Dabbs blocked a punt, the Tigers turned it into points. Nesbit got them on the board with a two-yard rushing touchdown. Smith would take the 7-0 lead into halftime.

It would remain that way until the third, when James Madison's Dominic Knicely scored on a catch and run from Cael Yates. The 47-yard scoring play pulled the Warhawks to within 7-6 after the missed PAT. Knicely would find the endzone again in the fourth on a seven-yard rushing touchdown and Madison would add a two point conversion to take a 14-7 lead.

But Oscar Smith wasn't done. Lonnie Andrews found Travis Johnson, who sped his way into the endzone for a 27-yard touchdown, capping off a 91 yard drive to tie the score at 14-14 with 1:45 remaining in the game.

Needing to make a play, the Tiger defense flexed its muscle. After a completed pass, Breon Dupree forced a Warhawk fumble and fell on the ball for the recovery, setting up Oscar Smith in good field position. Nesbit made it count, capping off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left.

James Madison wouldn't go away without making the game even more of a nail-biter. Yates' Hail Mary as time expired found Knicely for the 48 yard improbable touchdown, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the extra point try back 15 yards. The Warhawks opted to go for two, but Jahmari Deloatch was strong in coverage and the pass was just out of reach of the receiver.

Johnson pulled in five receptions for 61 yards and the touchdown and Nesbit gained 84 yards on the ground to go along with his two scores. Andrews was 18 of 31 for 180 yards and the touchdown.

The win was an emotional one for the sophomore quarterback, whose late father won a state title with Oscar Smith in 2008. Saturday saw Andrews honor him with one of his own.

The Tigers have now one three state titles since the spring of 2021.