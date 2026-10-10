Friday Night RedZone: Indian River pulls away, King's Fork stays perfect, Green Run extends Beach streak

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Nansemond River was going blow-for-blow with Indian River for nearly three quarters.

Then the Braves flipped a switch.

Indian River scored 21 points in a five-minute span to pull away and slam the door for a 41-13 win over the Warriors. The Braves moved to 6-0 on the season while Nansemond River dropped to 4-1.

Rob Hughes Jr. scored four total touchdowns for Indian River, three on the ground and one on the receiving end. The senior running back scored the first two TD's to give the Braves a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Nansemond River stormed back late in the first half, as junior quarterback Jaylen Graham connected with Zy'Borian Brooks for a 13-yard touchdown to get the Warriors on the board. Graham added a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the third, fighting his way through a crowd of Braves to push his way across the plane, which trimmed the deficit to 14-13 after the missed PAT.

That's when Indian River took over. Lord Malik Heru scored on a 27-yard quarterback scramble to give the Braves a 21-13 cushion, then opened the fourth with a touchdown strike to Donovan Brown. After Brandon Carr's group forced a three-and-out, Hughes added his third rushing score on the first play of the ensuing drive and capped off the scoring with a TD reception from Heru.

Elsewhere, King's Fork remained unbeaten with a 40-7 triumph over Western Branch, Oscar Smith made it two in a row with a 54-7 victory against Deep Creek and Green Run held off Kellam, 20-17, for its 67th straight win over a Beach District foe.

Thursday's scores:

I.C. Norcom 19, Churchland 16

Warwick 47, Woodside 0

Smithfield 34, Grafton 14

Warhill 40, Bruton 6

Hampton 21, Kecoughtan 12

Friday's scores:

Indian River 41, Nansemond River 13

King's Fork 40, Western Branch 7

Oscar Smith 54, Deep Creek 7

Hickory 35, Lakeland 7

Great Bridge 28, Grassfield 7

Green Run 20, Floyd Kellam 17

Salem 69, First Colonial 8

Landstown 46, Princess Anne 19

Ocean Lakes 34, Kempsville 32

Bayside 33, Tallwood 12

Maury 64, Norview 0

Lake Taylor 86, Manor 42

Booker T. Washington 55, Granby 0

Denbigh 34, Menchville 19

Tabb 42, York 0

Lafayette 55, Jamestown 0

Poquoson 48, Gloucester 0

Covenant 60, Christian Football Club 20

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Catholic 48

Roanoke Catholic 55, Atlantic Shores 7

Saturday:

Phoebus @ Bethel- 12:00

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