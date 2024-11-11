High school football playoffs kick off Friday night

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The high school football regular season is in the rear-view mirrors and this week begins a five-week sprint to the finish line. A handful of teams have their eyes on state gold and will begin those quests Friday night as the playoffs kick off.

The postseason gets underway with region quarterfinals across the commonwealth. Below is a schedule of first round action involving teams from the 757:

Region 6A:

(8) Grassfield @ (1) Oscar Smith- Friday, 7:00

(7) Landstown @ (2) Highland Springs- Friday, 7:00

(6) Western Branch @ (3) Glen Allen- Friday, 7:00

Region 5A:

(8) Ocean Lakes @ (1) Green Run- Friday, 7:00

(7) Deep Creek @ (2) Frank Cox- Friday, 7:00

(6) Bayside @ (3) Salem- Friday, 7:00

(5) Kempsville @ (4) Indian River- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B:

(8) Woodside @ (1) Maury- Friday, 7:00

(7) Menchville @ (2) King's Fork- Friday, 7:00

(6) Bethel @ (3) Nansemond River- Friday, 7:00

(5) Granby @ (4) Warwick- Friday, 7:00

Region 4A:

(6) Denbigh @ (3) Hampton- Friday, 7:00

(5) Warhill @ (4) Churchland- Friday, 7:00

(1) Phoebus and (2) Smithfield receive byes

Region 3A:

(8) Petersburg @ (1) Lafayette- Friday, 7:00

(7) Heritage @ (2) I.C. Norcom- Friday, 7:00

(6) Tabb @ (3) Hopewell- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A:

(8) John Marshall @ (1) Poquoson- Friday, 7:00

(7) King William @ (2) Southampton- Friday, 7:00

(6) Nottoway @ (3) Bruton- Friday, 7:00

Region 1A:

(6) Middlesex @ (3) Northampton- Friday, 7:00

Region 1B:

(6) Franklin @ (3) Buffalo Gap- Friday, 7:00