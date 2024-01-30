Illinois State can't verify that fan shouted racial slur at Norfolk State player

NORMAL, IL (WTKR)- Illinois State University has closed its investigation into an incident at the Red Birds' December 9 basketball match-up with Norfolk State in which a fan allegedly shouted a racial slur at Spartans' guard Jamarii Thomas.

WMBD, the CBS affiliate in the area, obtained a statement from the universityin which the school's ethics office investigated the allegation. The office concluded that it could not verify the use of a racial slur.

“While the investigation did not verify the use of a racial slur, Illinois State remains committed to promoting an open and inclusive campus community where all people feel welcomed, valued, and respected," the ISU Ethics Office statement read on WMBD's site. "It is our goal as a university to move forward with a renewed effort to promote and encourage practices on our campus that help us demonstrate that commitment, including those outlined in Illinois State’s Event Code of Conduct, the Athletics Code of Sportsmanship, and th"e Missouri Valley Conference Sportsmanship Standards of Conduct.”

The ethics office reviewed video, audio, the lead official's game report and the seating diagram. Statements from 47 individuals were collected as part of the investigation. The university spokesperson said that Norfolk State declined to participate in the investigation.

During the game, the slur was allegedly shouted at Thomas while he was near the sideline opposite the Norfolk State bench. This led to tempers flaring and an argument ensued between Spartans' head coach Robert Jones and Ryan Pedon, his Illinois State counterpart. Pedon and Illinois State both issued apologies following the game.

Norfolk State president Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston and athletic director Melody Webb issued a statement in response to the investigation's closing Monday night.

"Norfolk State University stands firmly against racism and discrimination in any form. We are fully committed to fostering an environment where all individuals, regardless of their background, feel valued, respected, and included.

"The external investigation into this matter was very important, and we are appreciative of the efforts made by Illinois State University.

"It is disheartening to see instances of racism tarnishing the spirit of fair play and camaraderie that sports are meant to embody.

"We condemn any actions that undermine the dignity and humanity of our student-athletes. We want to reiterate our dedication to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment. We stand with our student-athletes, Coach Robert Jones, and staff who traveled with the team. We recognize and understand the difficulty our players experienced, and that they persevered.

"Let us use this moment to recommit ourselves to fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and unity. We encourage open dialogue, education, and collaboration to address the root causes of such incidents and work towards a future where incidents of racism are eradicated from our campuses and beyond."

