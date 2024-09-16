Steelers legend Jerome Bettis makes stop at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR) — Throughout his NFL career, Jerome Bettis has heard plenty about the football craze in the 757.

"Just heard throughout the years that this area has a wealth of athletes that come from this part of the country," said the legendary former Steelers running back. "To talk about the number of guys that have come from this region is pretty impressive."

On Sunday afternoon, "The Bus" got a chance to see that passion up close at Rivers Casino. The Pro Football Hall of Famer met with hundreds of fans as week two of the NFL season kicked off, signing autographs and taking pictures with a host of black and gold supporters.

"I was definitely surprised at how many Steeler fans turned out," Bettis said. "It goes to show you that this region has an awful lot of Steeler fans and football fans as well."

Playing 13 seasons in the NFL, three for the Rams organization and 10 for Pittsburgh, Bettis put himself in history books. He's one of just nine players to amass more than 13,000 rushing yards throughout his career, made three All-Pro teams, and finished his playing days with a Super Bowl XL championship.

He announced his retirement in 2006, but his legend status has only continued to grow with Steeler fans.

"That's the fun part. You see all these number 36 jerseys 20 years after I retired," he said. "They still appreciate the work that I put in and what I meant to the organization. It means a lot to me."

During the session, Bettis signed jerseys, footballs, and even old pictures of fans meeting him in prior years. The fan group "Steel Blood of Hampton Roads" also made sure to let the Hall of Famer know how much love he still has from the Tidewater.

"It reminds you of Pittsburgh," he said. "Even though I'm a long way from Pittsburgh, I still get that feeling."

Getting a chance to watch games with spectators is a unique position for Bettis, but its one he embraces with plenty of joy.

"It's great because you don't get a chance to do it that often," Bettis said. "It's important to keep the love of the NFL, and if I can do a little part of that, then it's fun."