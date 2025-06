State Tournament Central: Hampton Roads teams hunt for titles

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've hit state championship week for high school spring sports and Hampton Roads will be well-represented in the hunt for titles.

Below are state tournament schedules involving area squads:

Baseball:

Class 5:

Semifinals:

Frank Cox vs. Independence @ Deep Run- Friday, 10:00 AM

Riverbend vs. Ocean Lakes @ Deep Run- Friday, 1:00 PM

Finals:

Cox/Independence vs. Riverbend/Ocean Lakes @ Deep Run- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 2:

Semifinals:

Poquoson vs. Appomattox County @ Salem Memorial Stadium- Friday, 12:30 PM

Finals:

Poquoson/Appomattox County vs. John Battle/ King William @ Salem Memorial Stadium- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Softball:

Class 6:

Semifinals:

Western Branch vs. James Madison @ Glen Allen- Friday, 10:00 AM

Finals:

Western Branch/James Madison vs. Glen Allen/McLean @ Glen Allen- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 5:

Semifinals:

Great Bridge vs. Mills Godwin @ Deep Run- Friday, 10:00 AM

Floyd Kellam vs. Midlothian @ Deep Run- Friday, 1:00 AM

Finals:

Great Bridge/Mills Godwin vs. Floyd Kellam/Midlothian @ Deep Run- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 4:

Semifinals:

Warhill vs. Tuscarora @ Monticello- Friday, 10:00 AM

Gloucester vs. Jefferson Forest @ Monticello- Friday, 1:30 AM

Finals:

Warhill/Tuscarora @ Gloucester/Jefferson Forest @ Monticello- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 3:

Semifinals:

York vs. Turner Ashby @ Fluvanna- Friday, 10:00 AM

Finals:

York/Turner Ashby vs. Broadway/New Kent- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Boys Soccer:

Class 5:

Semifinals:

Hickory vs. Lightridge @ Deep Run- Friday, 11:00 AM

Floyd Kellam vs. Riverside @ Deep Run- Friday, 1:30 PM

Finals:

Hickory/Lightridge vs. Floyd Kellam/Riverside @ Deep Run- Saturday, 10:00 AM

Class 4:

Semifinals:

Jamestown vs. Charlottesville @ Monticello- Friday, 1:00

Finals:

Jamestown/Charlottesville vs. Monacan/Blacksburg @ Monticello- Saturday, 12:30

Class 2:

Semifinals:

Bruton vs. Radford @ Roanoke College- Friday, 9:00 AM

Finals:

Bruton/Radford vs. Glenvar/Clarke County @ Roanoke College- Saturday, 10:00 AM

Girls Soccer:

Class 5:

Semifinals:

Ocean Lakes vs. Independence @ Mills Godwin- Friday, 10:00 AM

Floyd Kellam vs. Mills Godwin @ Mills Godwin- Friday, 1:30 AM

Finals:

Ocean Lakes/Independence vs. Floyd Kellam/Mills Godwin @ Deep Run- Saturday, 12:30 PM

Class 4:

Semifinals:

Jamestown vs. Woodgrove @ Monticello- Friday, 9:00 AM

Finals:

Jamestown/Woodgrove vs. Atlee/Loudoun County @ Monticello- Saturday, 10:00 AM

Class 3:

Semifinals:

Lafayette vs. Western Albemarle @ Fluvanna- Friday, 11:00 AM

Finals:

Lafayette/Western Albemarle vs. Cave Spring/Brentsville District @ Fluvanna- Saturday, 10:00 AM

Class 2:

Semifinals:

Poquoson vs. Glenvar @ Roanoke College- Friday, 3:00 PM

Finals:

Poquoson/Glenvar vs. Graham/Clarke County @ Roanoke College- Saturday, 12:30 PM