Kass Jackson's buzzer beater delivers Green Run boys thrilling Class 5 state title

RICHMOND, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. (WTKR) — With less than 10 seconds to play and Albemarle tying the Class 5 boys state title game up, Green Run coach Kenneth Harris knew just what to do.

"I said I wouldn't call a timeout because I knew that ball was going to Kass Jackson," he said. "And Kass has been doing that for us all year."

On one final occasion, the senior guard proved Harris' faith correct. Jackson raced the length of the court and hit a buzzer beater to deliver Green Run a 43-41 win and their first state championship since they split the 2020 crown with Stone Bridge due to COVID.

"One thing we always practice is if they score at the end of the game, get it out quick because they're most likely celebrating," Jackson said. "So we got to get it out quick and go get a game-winning shot, and that's what we did."

"I turned around and looked and said all he has to do is make a layup, because he is going to get to that basket," Harris said.

Green Run led 22-16 at the break, but the second half proved to be back and forth. The Patriots tied things up at 31 going to the fourth quarter, then took a quick 33-31 lead in the final frame. The Stallions responded by scoring eight of the next nine points in the game to grab a 39-34 lead.

The Patriots got back in it thanks to turnovers down the stretch and a couple of missed free throws from the Region 5A champs.

Still, they had a chance to ice things with 12 seconds to go but more miss shots at the foul line gave Albemarle a shot.

Ragland score on a play out of a timeout with a little less than 10 seconds to play, and Green Run inbounded with six seconds on the clock. Jackson immediately darted down the floor, scooting to the left side of the lane and scooping in a shot with contact as time expired.

He was quickly dogpiled by his teammates before sharing an emotional embrace with his coach.

"It means a lot. It's legendary," Jackson said. "It sets the standard for the next five years, that this is the expectation for Green Run. State championships, that's all we want."

"This means I can get some sleep cause I haven't got any," Harris said. "For my seniors, for everybody, this is a good feeling and I'm just proud that we came out with that win."

Jackson led the way for Green Run with 13 points in a game where scoring was hard to come by. Trey Miller posted nine points and six rebounds and Julius Hymons chipped in eight points. The Stallions went to the free throw line 23 times, making 14 of their attempts but that proved to be the difference. Albemarle went just 7-of-14 from the foul line.

It brings an end to a thrilling finish of the Stallions' season, which saw them knock off the two-time defending Class 5 champs Woodside in the semifinals to get to Richmond. They finished the season out on a 12-game winning streak.

After splitting the 2020 crown and finishing runner-up in 2021, the wait was worth it for the Stallions to finally have their state title moment.

"You can't ask for anything better. This is a great team," Harris said. "They've been doing this all year, we've been together all year and they stuck together all year."

"It's been a lot celebrating, a lot of fans adding on and cheering for us," Jackson said. "For the ones that doubted us, they can't say anything now. They can see that we belong here."