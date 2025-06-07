Keyshawn Davis fight with Edwin De Los Santos cancelled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — The lightweight bout between Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis and Edwin De Los Santos has been cancelled after Davis failed to make weight. Top Rank announced the cancellation Friday night.

The 10-round matchup between Abdullah Mason and Jeremia Nakathila has been elevated to headline the card. Davis's brother, Kelvin, will fill in their spot as the co-main event against Nahir Albright.

The WBO Lightweight Championship was vacated just a day before it was set to be defended, after Keyshawn Davis missed weight earlier Friday afternoon.

“I outgrew the weight," Davis stated before cancellation. “I’ve been making this weight for over four years now. I woke up early this morning trying to make the weight.”

Davis came in at 139.3 lbs., four pounds above the set weight of 135. He alluded to his eventual move away from the lightweight division, but this was not the exit his camp had in mind.

Speculation was in the air after Davis stepped off the scale. The conversation had after the weigh-in is unknown, but the language from both camps leaned towards a financial agreement that would allow the fight to move forward.

With the cancellation of the event, the city of Norfolk will continue its 30-plus-year drought without hosting a title fight. The event remains important to the town and the community that's been behind DB3 since their visit last November. The city will still have a strong representation in Kelvin and Keon Davis.

What was once a must-see event coming off an eventful build has now been left gutted of its championship clash. The event will now begin at 6 p.m., with the main events scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

According to the release from Top Rank, fans who wish to obtain a refund should contact their original point of purchase prior to 5:00 PM Saturday.