Keyshawn Davis kicks off fight week with visit to Jacox Elementary School

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Keyshawn Davis knows the halls of Jacox Elementary School well. He attended the Norfolk institution when he was a kid. Monday he walked through those same hallways with hundreds of youth looking up to him.

Davis visited Jacox Elementary ahead of his fight at Scope this Friday night. His main goal was to give the students some positive memories.

"Anything they can take from this, whether I was demonstrating to them or the speech I gave to them or me running down the hallway, me dapping them up, I want them to remember this," Davis said. "That meant a lot to not only me, but to the school, to the staff, to everybody who's seen it, that's going to view it right here, I want them to take anything they can away from this today and just remember it for the rest of their lives."

Davis was greeted by students who were lining the hallways cheering his name. After hugs, high-fives and hellos, he made his way into the gym where two classes of fifth graders were waiting. The former Jacox student spoke to the group, encouraging them to pay attention to their grades, respect adults and push through things they'd rather not do. It was an exciting day for the students, but a moment taken in by Davis himself, as well.

"When I was in school, we didn't have a big inspiration coming back to the town," he noted. "Me coming here, I can see that Jacox, the community, they appreciate something like DB3. I appreciate them for just giving me all the support, having the kids line up for me as I'm running through the hallways, that definitely meant a lot to me for sure."

DB3 is the brand started by Keyshawn and his brothers, Kelvin and Keon. All three will take the ring Friday night as part of the card, with Keyshawn's bout against Gustavo Lemos serving as the headliner. The middle Davis brother is a perfect 11-0 with seven knockouts. Kelvin is the oldest of the three siblings and also puts his undefeated record on the line. He is 13-0 with seven knockouts and will meet Yeis Solano in an eight round welterweight fight. Keon will be making his professional debut, taking on Jalen Moore in a four-round welterweight match-up.

"The only thing I'm thinking about is knocking Lemos out," Keyshawn said. "That's the only thing I can think about. This means something, but all of this could go away if I lose Friday, so the only thing I've got to focus on and worry about is that fight."

More than 90 percent of the tickets for Friday night's fight have been sold and a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 fans is expected.