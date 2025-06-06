Keyshawn Davis misses weight by four pounds ahead of title defense, will vacate WBO lightweight title

NORFOLK, Va. — WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis will be forced to vacate his title ahead of his bout against Edwin De Los Santos Saturday night in front of his hometown crowd at Norfolk Scope.

The weights for all fighters on the Keyshawn vs De Los Santos card are official as of Friday afternoon.

The Davis brothers, better known as DB3, were poised to put on the show of a lifetime for the seven cities. The event was set to hold Norfolk’s first title fight in over 30 years.

Now, Davis will vacate the title the moment he steps foot into the ring.

“I outgrew the weight," Davis said. “I’ve been making this weight for over four years now. I woke up early this morning trying to make the weight.”

Davis came in at 139.3 lbs., four pounds above the set weight of 135. He expressed zero doubt when asked about if De Los Santos would still take the fight. De Los Santos and his team remain focused on leaving the scope as champions. Meanwhile, Davis alluded to his eventual move away from the lightweight division.

“I was honestly going to go to 140 after this anyways,” Davis stated.

Kelvin Davis made his weight, coming in right at the limit of 140 lbs. He had a fiery face-off, catapulting off the active press conference he had with his opponent Nahir Albright. Keon Davis joined his oldest brother by comfortably making weight for his undercard matchup against Michael Velez-Garcia.

DB3 still aims for the event to be a success, despite the disappointment from the commission and fans alike.