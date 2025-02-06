Local stars commit to colleges on National Signing Day

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Back in December, some of Maury's best football players sat on the stage in the high school auditorium and signed their letters of intent. Missing was the back-to-back state player of the year.

Quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk was still figuring out what his football future would look like, but Wednesday he had his moment.

Newkirk was on the stage with eight of his classmates, signing his National Letter of Intent to play football for Bill Belichick and North Carolina. It was a moment that was worth the wait, as he'll suit up and learn from one of the game's most legendary coaches.

"At first, I was very star-struck," Newkirk said of meeting Belichick. "But then I came to the realization that he is the greatest coach in the world and he's about to be my coach. It feels good."

"If you have to wait it out and trust the process to play for a legendary coach, sign me up," added Maury head coach Dyrri McCain.

Newkirk verbally committed to the Tar Heels two weeks ago. His high school career was nothing short of incredible as he compiled a 30-0 record as a starting quarterback and led the Commodores to back-to-back state titles.

Joining Newkirk at Maury making their official commitments were Josh Bowe (football, Christopher Newport), Bria Byrd (track and field, James Madison), Jonas Stafford (volleyball, Eastern Mennonite), Sophie Baker (field hockey, Roanoke College), Derek Baker (baseball, William & Mary), Chauncy Ragland (baseball, Virginia Wesleyan), Landon Carraway (baseball, Virginia Wesleyan) and Hunter Gillespie (baseball, Norfolk State).

It was a busy morning at Landstown, as 17 Eagles soared to the next level. Those signing their letters of intent Wednesday were:

Hailey Akers- Averett University, Softball

Trey Campos- James Madison, Baseball

George Chevalier- VMI, Baseball

Aleigh Earp- Christopher Newport, Softball

Anna Fauber- University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Soccer

Kyle Flora- University of Lynchburg, Baseball

Hayden Frederick- Roanoke College, Volleyball

Jada Hazley- Radford, Track

Jordan Hunt- Regent University, Baseball

Colin Kim- Longwood, Baseball

Saniya Oldham- Bryant and Stratton, Track

Hayato Otero- VMI, Wrestling

Morgan Stapleton- Virginia Wesleyan, Field Hockey and Lacrosse

Cam Tellefsen- Old Dominion, Baseball

Ryan Walsh- James Madison, Soccer

John Walton III- Christopher Newport, Football

Yasmeen Williams- Virginia Union University, Volleyball

News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis was the speaker during Landstown's signing day ceremony.

It was also a big day for college programs pulling in their latest crop of talent. Norfolk State announced Michael Vick's first recruiting class as the Spartans' head coach:

Keyonte Arrington [Norfolk, Va./Alabama A&M]

Offensive Tackle | 6-7 | 265



Brian Blake Jr. [New Castle, Del. /Louisiana Tech]

Safety | 6-2 | 205



Kahlil Bradford [Dallas, Texas/Florida Memorial]

Defensive Tackle | 6-3 | 290



Israel Carter [Corona, Calif./South Florida]

Quarterback | 6-1 | 190

Major Dillard [Washington D.C./Chowan]

Defensive Tackle | 6-2 | 340



Stemarion Edwards (Hollandale, Miss./Alcorn State)

Linebacker | 6-0 | 220



Ronny Evans Jr. [High Point, N.C./Mercer]

Defensive Tackle | 6-1 | 285

Kahlib Gilmore [Melbourne, Fla. Syracuse]

Linebacker | 6-3 | 241



Kymari Gray [Hampton, Va./Hampton]

Wide Receiver | 6-2 | 185



Drake Hatcher [Austell, Ga./Valdosta State]

Defensive Tackle | 6-0 | 290

Stephon Hall [Pittsburgh, Pa./Youngstown State]

Safety | 6-2 | 190

Jaden Kelly [Dallas, Texas/Arkansas Pine Bluff]

Linebacker | 6-1 | 223



Kahleef Jimmison [Newport News, Va./Delaware State]

Defensive Back| 5-10 | 186



DreSean Kendrick [Lynchburg, Va./William & Mary]

Wide Receiver | 5-9 | 190



Tormon Laprade [Birmingham, Ala./Florida Memorial]

Defensive Back | 5-10 | 190

Tyler Leinberger [Richmond, Va./Hampton]

Offensive Lineman | 6-3 | 330



David Ojiegbe [Washington D.C./Pittsburgh]

Defensive End | 6-3 | 245



Guan Price II [Fredericksburg, Va./Hampton]

Offensive Line | 6-4 | 305



Elijah Simley-Flores [Riverside, Calif./Utah Tech]

Wide Receiver | 6-1 | 170



Caleb Turner [Virginia Beach, Va./Eastern Michigan]

Safety | 6-3 | 190

Armand Vinson [Ahoskie, N.C./Hampton]

Defensive Back | 6-4 | 180

Abe Williams [Midlothian, Va./Hampton]

Wide Receiver | 6-4 | 190

High School:

Jaybran Degree [Boydton, Va./Mecklenburg County HS]

Offensive Tackle | 6-6 | 280



Winston Harris [Neptune Beach, Fla./Fletcher HS]

Safety | 6-2 | 225

Jaden Knowlton [Atlanta, Ga./Drew HS]

Defensive Tackle | 6-2 | 290

Zachary Manning [Atlanta, Ga./Druid Hills HS]

Running Back | 6-0 | 180

Romeir Smith [Hampton, Va./Phoebus HS]

Wide Receiver | 6-4 | 215

Jack Smoot [Gainesville, Va./Gainesville HS]

Offensive Line | 6-4 | 300

Rashad Taylor [Fort Myers, Fla./South Fort Myers HS]

Linebacker | 6-1 | 225

Shamar Vick [Roswell, Ga./Roswell HS]

Athlete | 5-10 | 177

Across the water, Hampton also unveiled its first class. It will mark Trent Boykin's first recruiting class as the Pirates' permanent head coach. He took over the program following spring football in 2024 and was officially named the permanent head coach midway through this past season.

Dakari Bryant OL 6-4 265 Springs, Texas (Grand Oaks High)

Jai’Kei Chavis RB 5-10 187 Richmond, Va. (Armstrong High)

Jaysaun Coggins WR 6-5 200 Putnam, Conn. (Putnam Science Academy)

Kobe Davis DB 6-2 184 Washington, D.C. (Flint Hill School)

Josiah Downing OL 6-4 250 Winston-Salem, N.C. (Parkland High)

Nijay Gay DB 6-0 180 Hampton, Va. (Phoebus High)

Gracen Goldsmith RB 5-10 205 Hamilton, Ohio (Hamilton High)

McOwens Innocent DL 6-4 245 West Palm Beach, Fla.(Palm Beach Central High)

Keyshaun McQueen LB 6-2 200 Laurinburg, N.C. (Scotland County High)

Nare Means WR 5-11 170 Cary, N.C. (Panther Creek High)

Jordan Rayner DE 6-2 250 Chesapeake, Va. (Oscar Smith High)

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, signed one high school player to round out its 2025 recruiting class, inking Cameron Sparks, a wide receiver out of Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Virginia and Old Dominion capped of their recruiting in December and did not announce any new additions to the class on Wednesday.