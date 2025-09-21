Mariota steps in, guides Commanders to win over Raiders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — With so many changes to the starting offense — either because of injuries, such as to Jayden Daniels and Austin Ekeler, or coaching decisions seeking improvement after a bad loss — the Washington Commanders needed a bit of help from everyone.

They sure got it.

With quarterback Marcus Mariota filling in for Daniels and a committee of running backs finding holes behind a new-look offensive line, the Commanders produced 174 yards on the ground in the first half alone, and Washington beat the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 on Sunday.

“We’ve got some boys in the backfield, man. You know what I’m saying?” said Chris Rodriguez, who started at running back and carried the ball on four of Washington's initial five plays. “And we can all do everything.”

In addition to Mariota’s 43-yard scoring pass to Luke McCaffrey with a little more than two minutes left, Washington (2-1) got touchdowns via a 60-yard run by Jeremy McNichols, a 1-yard plunge by rookie seventh-round draft pick Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt that was set up by Mariota’s 56-yard throw to Terry McLaurin and a 90-yard punt return by rookie fourth-round selection Jaylin Lane.

McNichols finished with 78 yards on four carries, Rodriguez — who was inactive for Weeks 1 and 2 — gained 39 on 11 runs, and Croskey-Merritt ran for 26 on eight touches. That doesn't even include Mariota, who ran six times for 40 yards — including a 2-yard TD on the opening possession and a scramble just before halftime that ended in a sideline collision that left coach Dan Quinn bloodied.

In his first NFL start since 2022, Mariota went 15 for 21 for 206 yards with one TD passing.

"I love this system," said Mariota, who did lose a fumble on a run.

McNichols never had a run or reception that gained more than 28 yards in his eight NFL seasons before Sunday; his play was the longest rushing TD for Washington since Adrian Peterson scored from 90 yards out against Philadelphia in 2018.

“That was effort by him, wholeheartedly,” Mariota said. “He broke probably six tackles.”

Lane's return, meanwhile, tied for the longest punt score in franchise history and was the first for Washington since Jamison Crowder brought one back in 2016.

“It does speak to the team and, when called upon, being able to deliver,” Quinn said. “You don’t know who’s going to be the one to take that step and make the one (big play)."

Daniels sat out with an injured left knee, the first game he’s missed since entering the NFL; he got hurt in Washington’s 27-18 defeat at Green Bay on Sept. 11.

Ekeler was lost for the season in that game, and receiver Noah Brown picked up groin and knee issues that held him out Sunday. Plus, guards Nick Allegretti and Brandon Coleman were benched against the Raiders (1-2), replaced by Andrew Wylie and Chris Paul, with Trent Scott often checking in as a sixth offensive lineman.

Washington’s 174 yards on the ground in the first half were the most for the team since gaining that same number against Tampa Bay in 2010. The Commanders finished with 201.

“We just didn’t tackle very well,” Raiders defender Maxx Crosby said. “We just didn’t do our job.”

Washington's defense still hasn't produced a turnover, but it did sack Geno Smith five times, including two by Bobby Wagner.

Smith was 19 for 29 for 289 yards and three scoring passes — all three to Tre Tucker, who caught eight throws for 145 yards. Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, started the day with 5 yards through five carries, but he finished with 63 yards on 17 runs.

“I have to do a better job,” said Raiders coach Pete Carroll, whose team had a short turnaround after losing last Monday, while Washington had been off for nine days. “It was all three phases, so it’s me. I have to do a better job managing our return.”

Injuries

Raiders TE Michael Mayer left with a concussion after leading with his helmet while making a tackle on a punt in the first quarter. ... Washington's McLaurin left in the second half with an injured quadriceps muscle. ... Four Commanders defensive backs missed portions of the game: S Will Harris (ankle), S Percy Butler (hip), CB Marshon Lattimore (evaluated for a concussion) and CB Trey Amos (calf).

Up next

Washington plays at Atlanta next Sunday, when Las Vegas hosts Chicago.