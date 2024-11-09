Maury, Green Run, Oscar Smith, Phoebus cap off perfect regular seasons

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's the final week of the high school football regular season and for the first time in quite some time, Maury and Granby clash as undefeated teams.

The Commodores kept their foot on the gas like they have all season long, rolling past the Comets, 55-0, at Powhatan Field Friday night. The victory gave Maury its second consecutive 10-0 regular season and extends the program's winning streak to 25 games. The Commodores will enter the Region 5B playoffs as the top seed.

Green Run also locked up a perfect regular season, marking the Stallions' fourth straight 10-0 campaign. A 35-10 win over Ocean Lakes locked up perfection for Green Run, which will head into the postseason as Region 5A's number one seed.

Oscar Smith is also entering the playoffs 10-0 and will be the number one seed in Region 6A. The Tigers ended the regular season with a 42-0 win over Western Branch.

Phoebus continued to roll, extending its winning streak to 45 games. The Phantoms downed Denbigh, 66-7.

Friday's scores:

Maury 55, Granby 0

Green Run 35, Ocean Lakes 10

Oscar Smith 42, Western Branch 0

Phoebus 66, Denbigh 7

Frank Cox 16, Kempsville 14

Bayside 28, Tallwood 7

Landstown 21, Floyd Kellam 12

King's Fork 47, Hickory 16

Indian River 31, Grassfield 13

Nansemond River 41, Great Bridge 13

Lake Taylor 46, Norview 0

Churchland 55, Manor 0

I.C. Norcom 41, Booker T. Washington 6

Grafton 16, York 0

Deep Creek 28, Lakeland 7