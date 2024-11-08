Meatball Madness: Unbeatens Maury and Granby collide

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's the final week of the high school football regular season and for the first time in quite some time, Maury and Granby clash as undefeated teams.

For the first time in history, we're taking Meatball Madness on location! Meatball hit the field at Powhatan Field in Norfolk, where both the Commodores and Comets call home, to make his selection this week.

Both squads enter with 9-0 records. Maury enters this match-up on a 24 game winning streak and seeking its second straight 10-0 regular season. Granby is looking for its first Eastern District title since 2004.

