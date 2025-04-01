Michael Vick sits down one-on-one with News 3

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's been a whirlwind of a three months for Michael Vick, but now the former quarterback is off and running as Norfolk State's head football coach.

Vick sat down with News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis on Tuesday to discuss how he's adjusting to coaching. The new lead Spartan says he's not quite used to the job just yet, but his staff is helping him get the hang of things. He's also leaned on advice from Deion Sanders and other high-profile coaches he's encountered during his career, such as Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin and Chip Kelly.

The Newport News native is not only focused on helping his players in football, but also as people. Vick is working to learn about each of his student-athletes off the field, in addition to their skills on the gridiron.

The head coach says he understands the perception of Norfolk State, but he's setting out to change that. His vision for the program is to carry it to new heights and change the way the green and gold is viewed when it comes to football.

Vick also understands the work it will take to get there. He tells his players that nothing is easy and knows that plenty of challenges lie ahead. The playing style and schemes will come into focus as he learns the strengths of the players who will suit up come the fall.

