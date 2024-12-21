Monarchs hold off ULM in overtime to win Sun Belt opener

MONROE, LA (WTKR)- Close games have not often been kind to Old Dominion men's basketball this season. Monarch fans are hoping Saturday marked a sign of the nail-biters starting to swing in their direction.

Robert Davis Jr. scored 32 points and Old Dominion (4-8, 1-0) survived in overtime, topping Louisiana-Monroe, 80-75, Saturday afternoon. The Monarchs picked up a victory in their Sun Belt opener as they get set to return home for a three-game homestand.

Mike Jones watched his team lead for most of a tightly-contested first half. ODU led by as many as five points in the opening frame and took a 32-29 advantage into halftime.

The silver and blue created some cushion coming out of the locker room. Davis's triple with 15:28 remaining in the game stretched the Monarch lead to 47-36. The Warhawks (4-10, 0-1) responded with an 8-0 run to pull to within two with 13:00 left on the clock.

ODU found its legs again, as another Davis three-pointer put the Monarchs up 60-50 with 8:31remaining. However, ULM had some fight left, pulling to within one with less than two minutes to go.

Things looked good as the Monarchs were inbounding the ball up two with two seconds to play, but Jalen Bolden came up with the steal and Stephaun Walker was called for a foul, giving Bolden two free throws, which he converted to send the game to overtime, tied at 68.

The Warhawks opened up a three point advantage in the extra session, but once again, Davis came through. Another triple tied the game at 75-75 and the Monarchs hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Davis's 32 points included seven three-pointers, as he was 8-17 from the floor. Sean Durugordon added 15 points and five rebounds, while R.J. Blakney posted a huge double-double of 11 points and 13 boards off the bench.

Old Dominion won the battle of the boards, 48-34, and the Monarchs converted on 20 of their 24 free throw attempts.

The Monarchs return home and will open their homestand next Saturday against Virginia Wesleyan. Tipoff is set for 4:00 PM. Their next Sun Belt game is set for January 2 at home against Arkansas State.