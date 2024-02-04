News 3's Road to Las Vegas: Follow along to Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching. News 3 has you covered in Las Vegas as the Chiefs and 49ers get set to square off on the biggest stage in sports. Follow along throughout the week for daily updates as News 3 sports director Marc Davis chronicles his trip.

Saturday, February 3:

We're eight days away from Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and we made our way to Sin City today. Our news operations manager, Kevin Rafferty, and I arrived at Norfolk International Airport a little after 9:00 AM and landed in Las Vegas around 4:00 PM Pacific Time. The excitement for the Super Bowl is evident as soon as fans exit their planes. Logos and decorations are up throughout the airport and it only gets bigger as they head towards the strip.

Marc Davis/WTKR Super Bowl LVIII logos and decorations are displayed throughout Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Our media hotel is Luxor at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. It's adjacent to Mandalay Bay, where the NFL Fan Experience, Radio Row and Media Center are located. Another good thing about this spot is it's proximity to Allegiant Stadium, which is only about a half mile away. We can reach it within walking distance if need be. We'll be able to get into the stadium on several occasions Monday so we're looking forward to giving you a look inside of one of the newest and most modern venues in the NFL.

Marc Davis/WTKR Super Bowl LVIII images are displayed throughout Harry Reid International Airport.

Today was mainly a travel day for Kevin and me. We had some fun with some fellow passengers on our flight and we're getting ready for our week. Our coverage on-air and online will kick off Sunday as things start to ramp up here in Vegas. Both teams will arrive and we will be standing by at the airport awaiting each squad. If there are any questions you have about our Super Bowl coverage or the game in general, feel free to send me an email at marc.davis@wtkr.com