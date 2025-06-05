No Limit Sports Episode 6: Keyshawn Davis and DB3 return to Scope, high school megacamp hits Hampton

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It promises to be a busy and exciting week in Hampton Roads, headlined by Norfolk's world champion returning home to defend his title.

This week on No Limit Sports, the guys discuss the return of DB3 to Scope for Saturday's fights. Keyshawn Davis will defend his world championship for the first time, while Kelvin and Keon Davis also take the ring in hopes of remaining unbeaten.

The weekend offers a big chance for some top high school recruits. College coaches from all across the country will convene at Hampton University to take a look at talent from all across the country, including some of the best players from the 757.

