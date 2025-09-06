No Limit Sports Live Episode 2: Oscar Smith, Maury and King's Fork among Friday winners

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The first week of September means a full slate of high school football and a handful of teams from Hampton Roads picked up big victories Friday night.

Sportsplug 757's Drew Crosby and News 3 sports director Marc Davis hit the studio to go over some of those wins. Oscar Smith and Maury bounced back from losses to out-of-state powers last week. The Tigers topped Warwick, 24-6, with the Commodores grabbing a nail-biting road win at Varina, 14-13.

King's Fork and Nansemond River opened up their respective schedules with wins. The Bulldogs outlasted Maryland standout H.A. Wise, 27-19, with the Warriors downing Menchville, 50-14.

We're also discussing the teams viewers and fans wanted to talk about, such as Granby, Churchland, Hampton and Warhill.

No Limit Sports Live airs on WTKR's Facebook and Instagram pages live every Friday night at 11:35 during football season.