Fornaa Svensson's hat trick propels Admirals to eighth straight win

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Norfolk Admirals returned home to Norfolk Scope to kick off a six-game home stand, starting with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Cyclones. With stellar goaltending and a standout hat-trick performance from Filip Fornaa Svensson, the Admirals extended their winning streak to eight games by defeating the Cyclones 6-1.

Dom DiVincentiis made his seventh start in goal for the Admirals and continued his winning ways with an exciting performance. He finished the night with 32 saves out of 33 shots faced.

The Admirals commenced the game with a strong performance, scoring three times in the opening period to establish a commanding lead of 3-0. Ryan Chyzowski initiated the scoring at the midpoint of the first period with a wrist shot from the left-wing circle, securing his fifth goal of the season.

A few minutes later, Denis Smirnov extended the lead to two goals by converting a shot from a tight angle on the right side during the Admirals' first power play of the night, marking his seventh goal of the year.

Later in the period, while on the power play, Svensson added to the score with his third goal of the season, successfully executing a tip-in off a pass from Stepan Timofeyev. DiVincentiis demonstrated exceptional performance in the first period, completing ten saves on ten shots faced, thereby keeping the score at 3-0 after twenty minutes.

Four minutes into the second period, Fornåå Svensson scored again, marking his second goal of the evening with a redirection from Connor Fedorek's shot, which increased the Admirals' lead to four goals. He subsequently completed his hat trick later in the period by scoring off a rebound from a shot taken by Josh Young, bringing the score to 5-0.

Cincinnati managed to break DiVincentiis' shutout bid when Jacob Frasca capitalized on a rebound. With another power play opportunity, the Admirals recorded their third man-advantage goal from a shot taken by Justin Young, which constituted his second goal of the year.

At the end of the second period, the score remained in favor of Norfolk at 6-1, as they maintained a significant advantage.

In the final 20 minutes of the game, the score remained unchanged as the pace on both ends of the ice slowed compared to the first two periods. Norfolk maintained their five-goal lead and decisively defeated the Cyclones with a final score of 6-1.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - F. Fornåå Svensson (3 goals, +3)

2. NOR - D. DiVincentiis (32 saves off of 33 shots faced)

3. NOR - J. Young (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

What’s Next

Game two against the Cyclones is tomorrow night at Norfolk Scope, where the Admirals will wear their Portsmouth City Series uniforms. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.