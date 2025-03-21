Norfolk State fans eager to cheer on their team in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTKR)- Raleigh may be out of state, but it's only about a three hour drive from Norfolk, meaning Norfolk State could be well-represented in the seats Friday night.

The Spartans take on Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Raleigh's Lenovo Center and fans were in town and ready to go Thursday night.

Michael Deloatch is a former Norfolk State basketball player who is one of the owners of Halftime Lounge in downtown Raleigh. Fans were gathered there Thursday evening to enjoy each other's company and discuss Friday's showdown with the Gators. Some fans live in the area, while others made the trip down from Hampton Roads.

Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones and some of his staff stopped by to say hello and thank the fans for their support.

The Spartans and Florida tip off at 6:50 PM Friday evening. Norfolk State is looking to become just the third No. 16 seed to take down a top seed. Entering Friday's showdown, 16 seeds are 2-157 all-time against number one seeds.

Click on the above video to hear from the fans ready to rock their green and gold!