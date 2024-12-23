Watch Now
Norfolk State to introduce new football coach Michael Vick Monday morning: Watch live here

Michael Vick 2017 file photo
John Bazemore/AP
FILE PHOTO: Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick speaks with reporters before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Watch Live at 10 a.m.

Norfolk State University will host a media press conference Monday at 10 a.m. to introduce Michael Vick as its new head football coach.

NSU made the news official on Friday afternoon, a few days after Vick posted about it on Facebook.

"Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University," said Dr. Melody Webb, NSU director of athletics. "I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program."

Watch: Commanders' Wright says Vick's character will be invaluable to players

Wright says Vick's character will be invaluable to players

Vick will take over a team that has gone 9-25 since 2022 and was 4-8 this season. Back in November, NSU parted ways with former head coach Dawson Odums and began its search for the program's next head coach.

The news of Vick's hiring sparked reactions from both the NSU community and 757 football fans. Green and Gold Nation is hoping the new era with Vick at the realm comes with more consistent success.

The location of the press conference has not been announced as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

