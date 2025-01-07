Watch Now
Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis headed to Madison Square Garden for shot at lightweight world title

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's very own Keyshawn Davis is fighting at the iconic Madison Square Garden for a shot at the lightweight world title.

Davis will challenge WBO Lightweight World Champion Denys Berinchyk on Feb. 14, about three months after his knockout victory over Gustavo Lemos at the Scope.

If Davis claimed the title, it would be a historic feat for the Mermaid City: The last boxing world champion from Norfolk was the late Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, who won his first world title on Feb. 18, 1989.

Davis is undefeated in his pro boxing career with 12 wins and eight KOs. Berinchyk also has a perfect record, with 19 wins and nine KOs.

