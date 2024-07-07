Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis keeps perfect record intact with unanimous decision

NEWARK, N.J. (WTKR) — At times the contest got testy and contentious, but Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis withstood another test in his pro boxing career on Saturday.

Davis scored a unanimous decision victory over Miguel Madueno in the Prudential Center to improve his record to 11-0. All three judges awarded Davis a 99-91 advantage in the fight.

"The Businessman" controlled the fight nearly from the opening bell. After a couple of rounds to feel out his opponent, Davis began to open things up in the third round and never looked back.

In total, Davis connected on 49 percent of the punches he threw on Saturday night. He landed 131 more shots Madueno, who hit just 63 punches for the 10 round fight.

After the fight, the Norfolk native made mention of wanting to fight any top name willing to step in the ring with him. He did not name a specific opponent but has indicated he wants a shot at a major championship in the near future.

It was quite the evening for the Davis family. In the preliminary fights, Keyshawn's older brother Kelvin also earned a victory with a majority decision over Kevin Johnson.

Kelvin also protected a perfect record, improving to 13-0 in his career.