Old Dominion punches bowl ticket with dominant win at ULM

MONROE, LA (WTKR)- Old Dominion is going bowling.

The Monarchs picked up their sixth win of the season Saturday, rolling past Louisiana-Monroe in dominating fashion, 31-6. The victory improved ODU to 6-3, 3-2 in the Sun Belt, and gives them that coveted win number six earlier than another other campaign in program history.

Ricky Rahne watched his team do most of its scoring damage on the ground in the opening frame, as Ke'Travion Hargrove got the silver and blue on the board with a 12-yard touchdown rush. Colton Joseph would score on a seven yard quarterback keeper and Nathaniel Eichner added a 30-yard field goal to give the Monarchs a 17-0 cushion after a quarter.

Joseph added his second touchdown of the afternoon from 14 yards out to extend the lead to 24-0 at the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, Joseph added a third rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, breaking the goalline from one yard out to put Old Dominion in front, 31-0, and the rout was on. ODU picked up its second straight win and sent the Warhawks to their fifth consecutive defeat.

Joseph completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 231 yards and was also the Monarchs' leading rusher with 72 yards and the three touchdowns. Tre Brown pulled in five receptions for 83 yards to lead the receivers.

On the defensive side, Zion Frink came away with an interception and Jahleel Culbreath tallied a team-high seven tackles.

The bowl berth is the third during Rahne's tenure. 2021 and 2023 both saw Old Dominion punch their bowl tickets on the final day of the regular season.

ODU will enter a bye week before welcoming Troy for a Thursday night contest on November 13. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.