Orioles pluck Norby from Tides

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Orioles have dipped into the Tides' roster for reinforcements on a handful of occasions in 2024. Monday saw the big club give another promising prospect his shot in the Show.

Baltimore called up utility man Connor Norby on Monday afternoon to replace second baseman Jorge Mateo. Mateo landed on the seven-day concussion injured list after taking a bat to the head from Cedric Mullins while Mullins was swinging in the on-deck circle Sunday.

Norby is a versatile player who has seen time at second base and both corner outfield spots during the season in Norfolk. He's hitting .286 in Triple-A this year with nine home runs and 36 RBI.

The 23-year old East Carolina product joined the Orioles in Toronto and made his major league debut Monday night, starting at second base and batting ninth. He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 7-2 Baltimore win over the Blue Jays.

Norby is the fourth young prospect to be called up by the Orioles this season. Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad both saw short stints with the big club earlier this season, but have since returned to Norfolk. Kyle Stowers was recalled May 13 and is currently in the outfield rotation for Baltimore.

The Orioles will return to action in Toronto Tuesday at 7:07 PM. The Tides open a six-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday at 6:35 PM.