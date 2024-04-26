Orioles send Jackson Holliday back to Norfolk
FILE - Jackson Holliday, the first overall draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 draft, takes batting practice with the team prior to a baseball game between the Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, July 27, 2022, in Baltimore. Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
BALTIMORE, MD (WTKR)- After getting his feet wet in the major leagues, Jackson Holliday is coming back to Norfolk.
Holliday has been optioned back to Triple-A after 10 games with the Orioles and is expected to join the Tides by next week's road trip. Baseball's top prospect was 2-for-34 at the play during his first taste of the big leagues, striking out 18 times. He scored five runs, knocked in an RBI and drew one walk.
In 10 games in Norfolk, Holliday it .333 with two home runs and nine RBI.
The Tides take on Gwinett Friday at 6:35 PM.
