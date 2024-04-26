Orioles send Jackson Holliday back to Norfolk

BALTIMORE, MD (WTKR)- After getting his feet wet in the major leagues, Jackson Holliday is coming back to Norfolk.

Holliday has been optioned back to Triple-A after 10 games with the Orioles and is expected to join the Tides by next week's road trip. Baseball's top prospect was 2-for-34 at the play during his first taste of the big leagues, striking out 18 times. He scored five runs, knocked in an RBI and drew one walk.

Source: Baltimore Orioles call up Jackson Holliday from Tides

In 10 games in Norfolk, Holliday it .333 with two home runs and nine RBI.

The Tides take on Gwinett Friday at 6:35 PM.